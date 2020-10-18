I have been volunteering my time to Chris Hamilton, who is running for the Maine House of Representatives in District 88.

Viewing his campaign from this closer perspective, I find that he is genuinely interested in the people of Maine and is passionate about representing us in District 88. We would be lucky to have him.

Judy Nielsen

Whitefield

