I have been volunteering my time to Chris Hamilton, who is running for the Maine House of Representatives in District 88.
Viewing his campaign from this closer perspective, I find that he is genuinely interested in the people of Maine and is passionate about representing us in District 88. We would be lucky to have him.
Judy Nielsen
Whitefield
