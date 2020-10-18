I want to urge voters to vote for Rick Foss as state representative for the Waterville area.

I have known Rick for over 20 years, and he has always been a truthful, stalwart example of integrity in my life. He will always tell you exactly the truth and do exactly as he tells you he will. He has a good heart and truly loves his state and country. He has always had a deep desire to serve others, whether in the military or just as a really great friend. I’m very excited that he decided to throw his hat in the ring.

I know the residents of Waterville will be glad to know him and glad to entrust him with their best interests. He is a sensible and critical thinker and will do what is exactly best for the people that trust him with their representation.

Tammy Richards

Fairfield

