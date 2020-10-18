I support Sara Gideon because she has championed expanding health care access, affordable prescription drugs, and reproductive health care. She has also sponsored bipartisan legislation enacted to reduce poverty and combat the opioid epidemic in Maine including while Paul LePage was governor.

Sara knows how to get things done, find common ground, and make progress on tough issues. She will work for all of us and be independent unlike our current senator. She is endorsed by many organizations that previously supported Collins. They know our current senator has left Mainers behind to ingratiate herself to demagogues.

Please vote for Sara and give Maine back to Mainers.

 

Francine Rondina

East Boothbay

