When I step into the voting booth in November, I will be glad to cast my vote for Sara Gideon for U.S. Senate. Having met her recently, I was impressed by her understanding of issues that we Mainers face in this election year. Her thoughts on how she might contribute to improving our lives are a breath of fresh air.

The people of Maine have an opportunity to help stop the slide the country has been in these past four years by sending Sara Gideon to Washington. She will fight for us, and do her utmost to help shape the policies that will impact our lives day in and day out, such as health care. Please join me and vote for Sara.

Amy Bell

Manchester

