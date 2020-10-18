Thom Harnett is the right person to serve the residents of Farmingdale/Gardiner, District 83, as their legislative voice in Augusta. Thom’s experience includes state attorney general’s office staff, mayor of Gardiner, and incumbent to this seat in the Legislature, serving on the Judiciary Committee.
As your representative Thom will continue his efforts of working tirelessly to support fiscal responsibility in government; work for human rights fairness; support health care safety and equity; champion for small businesses; promote ecological soundness; and respect any resident who calls upon him with a listening ear.
Thom is a proven leader with ability to keep a pulse on the community, he is a capable hard worker, dependable and honest. Most importantly, Thom cares and will get the job done. Reelect Thom.
Mary Ann Johnson
Gardiner
