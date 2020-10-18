Voters in Waterville, Winslow, Fairfield, Clinton, Benton, Albion and Unity Township should give a close look to Hilary Koch, candidate for our Maine Senate district.

Hilary has proven herself as an advocate for health care at the state level and is an informed participant in city government at the local level. She is running a campaign that highlights her knowledge of policy and the role of government. Hilary’s positions on issues such as health care, education, job creation, and protecting Maine’s future (which voters can read about on her website) demonstrate that she is in tune with the needs and desires of central Maine voters.

Learn about Hilary Koch and vote for her now or on Nov. 3.

Karen Kusiak

Fairfield

