This quote from Chloe Maxmin is one of the many reasons I’ll be voting for her to be my state senator for District 13: “Politics is service and should support and provide for the needs of our community.”

Her love for community was apparent when the pandemic shifted how we gather and live our lives. When Chloe found out people needed help, she immediately created a network of volunteers to get groceries, medication and rides for those in need.

Chloe is so much more than words; she is action. She knows how to get things done for the sake of making our community a better place. Chloe is exactly the kind of person I want representing me in Augusta.

I ask that you join me in voting for Chloe Maxmin on Nov. 3 as our next state senator for District 13.

Caroline Bond

Jefferson

Send questions/comments to the editors.