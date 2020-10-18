This quote from Chloe Maxmin is one of the many reasons I’ll be voting for her to be my state senator for District 13: “Politics is service and should support and provide for the needs of our community.”
Her love for community was apparent when the pandemic shifted how we gather and live our lives. When Chloe found out people needed help, she immediately created a network of volunteers to get groceries, medication and rides for those in need.
Chloe is so much more than words; she is action. She knows how to get things done for the sake of making our community a better place. Chloe is exactly the kind of person I want representing me in Augusta.
I ask that you join me in voting for Chloe Maxmin on Nov. 3 as our next state senator for District 13.
Caroline Bond
Jefferson
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Food & Dining
Kitchenware sales sizzle during pandemic
-
Food & Dining
Dine In Maine: No visa, no passport, no problem
-
Columns
J.P. Devine Podcast: Hollywood won’t die, it will adapt
-
Business
Pandemic transforms holiday shopping season that once embraced crowds, chaos
-
Outdoors
Canoeing in Maine: Exploring South Pond in Locke Mills
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.