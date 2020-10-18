Nathaniel White has earned my vote to be my next state representative for District 108: Fairfield, Mercer and Smithfield.

Nathaniel is a thoughtful listener who puts people first when it comes to education. He will work to ensure that we have a strong, fully funded educational system, and that teachers and educators have what they need in order to support our kids’ learning. He will also work to increase broadband internet access across the state, so all kids are able to access online educational opportunities, something desperately needed during this pandemic.

Please join me in voting for Nathaniel White for state representative.

Elayne Richard

Fairfield

