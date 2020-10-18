PITTSBURGH — Not yet Cleveland. At least, not in Pittsburgh.

James Conner ran for 101 yards and a touchdown and the Steelers battered the Browns in a 38-7 blowout victory on Sunday to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 1978.

Ben Roethlisberger added 162 yards passing and a score.

Pittsburgh emphatically ended Cleveland’s four-game winning streak and extended the Browns’ skid at Heinz Field to 17 games and counting.

The Browns (4-2) were unable to get anything going against a defense that sacked Baker Mayfield four times, picked him off twice and chased him late in the third quarter with the game out of reach. The NFL’s top rushing offense managed 75 yards on the ground – 113 below its season average – as the Steelers dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage in easily their best performance in 2020.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick stepped in front of a Mayfield pass and raced 33 yards to the end zone for an early 10-0 lead. The Browns, off to the franchise’s best start since 1994, never really recovered in a stadium where they haven’t won since Mayfield was in elementary school.

49ERS 24, RAMS 16: Jimmy Garoppolo threw three TD passes in the first half, and Jason Verrett’s first interception in more than four years helped preserve the lead as San Francisco (3-3) beat visiting Los Angeles (4-2).

Garoppolo bounced back after a rough performance last week in a loss to Miami when he got pulled at halftime after struggling on a bum ankle. He staked the Niners to a 21-6 halftime lead by relying mostly on short passes, connecting with Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk for touchdowns.

TITANS 42, TEXANS 36: Derrick Henry took a direct snap and ran 5 yards for a touchdown 3:30 into overtime and Tennessee (5-0) rallied to beat visiting Houston (1-5).

The Titans overcame two turnovers, Stephen Gostkowski having a field goal blocked and missing another, and the defense giving up 335 yards passing and four touchdown passes to Deshaun Watson.

Watson’s final TD pass put Houston up 36-29 with 1:50 left, but a 2-point conversion attempt failed.

Ryan Tannehill drove the Titans 76 yards before finding A.J. Brown on a 6-yard TD pass with 4 seconds left.

Henry, last season’s rushing leader, rushed for 212 yards, including a 94-yard TD run. In overtime, he took a screen pass 53 yards on the second play, then capped the six-play, 82-yard drive with his second TD of the game.

RAVENS 30, EAGLES 28: Lamar Jackson threw for a touchdown and ran for a score, and Baltimore (5-1) held on for a win at Philadelphia (1-4-1).

The Eagles were missing seven offensive starters, including four linemen, and then lost two more when running back Miles Sanders left in the third quarter and tight end Zach Ertz exited in the fourth.

Still, the Ravens needed to prevent a 2-point conversion with 1:55 remaining to secure the win. After scoring on a 1-yard run, quarterback Carson Wentz was stopped by L.J. Fort and Matthew Judon trying to run it in.

DOLPHINS 24, JETS 0: Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdown passes and Miami (3-3) held visiting New York (0-6) without a third-down conversion until the fourth quarter en route to its first shutout in six years.

BEARS 23, PANTHERS 16: Nick Foles threw for one touchdown and ran for another, and Chicago’s defense forced three turnovers and sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times as the Bears (5-1) defeated host Carolina (3-3).

COLTS 31, BENGALS 27: Philip Rivers threw three touchdown passes and directed the biggest regular-season comeback in franchise history as Indianapolis (4-2) beat visiting Cincinnati (1-4-1).

The Colts fell behind 21-0, but Rivers was 29 of 44 with 371 yards and threw the go-ahead 14-yard touchdown to Jack Doyle on the first play of the fourth quarter.

FALCONS 40, VIKINGS 23: Julio Jones returned from injury and caught two of Matt Ryan’s four touchdown passes as Atlanta (1-5) won at Minnesota (1-5).

Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions in the first half for the first time in his career, and the Falcons turned those picks into 17 points to build a 20-0 halftime lead.

Ryan completed 30 of 40 passes for 371 yards.

GIANTS 20, WASHINGTON 19: Tae Crowder, the last player taken in this year’s NFL draft, scooped up a fumble and ran 43 yards for a touchdown with 3:28 to play, and New York (1-5) beat visiting Washington (1-5).

The game wasn’t decided until Washington Coach Ron Rivera elected to go for a 2-point conversion after a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Allen to Cam Sims with 36 seconds left in regulation. Allen scrambled to his left on the conversion try and had his pass under pressure fall incomplete.

It gave the 38-year-old Judge his first win as an NFL coach and allowed the Giants to avoid a second 0-6 start since 2013.

LIONS 34, JAGUARS 16: Rookie D’Andre Swift ran for a career-high 116 yards and two touchdowns, and the Lions (2-3) cruised to a win at Jacksonville (1-5).

