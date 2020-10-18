CONIFER, Colo. – Dave Knight, 71, died peacefully in his home in Conifer, Colo. on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 with his wife, Susan, by his side. Dave succumbed to Acute Myeloid Leukemia which he valiantly fought for over 8 months.

David Wayne Knight was born August 18, 1949, in Minneapolis, Minn. His mother was Joyce Violet Young Auvin Knight Swett, and his adoptive father was Earl “Bunny” Wilbur Knight.

He was raised in Skowhegan. He attended Skowhegan Area High School. The day after he graduated high school in 1967, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served three years; he fought with the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Viet Nam from January 1968 to January 1969. After Viet Nam, he was stationed at Ft. Carson, Colo. till October 1969. He served in Kaiserslauten, Germany till July 1970 and was honorably discharged as a sergeant in the U.S. Army in July 1970.

He went to work for Western Electric in Pueblo, Colo. (1970-1973). Later he found a job working for Milt Tillerson as an apprentice for Alpine Drilling learning the trade that he would continue in for the next 47 years: a water well driller and pump tech.

Dave was an avid fan of the Colorado Avalanche Hockey Team. He enjoyed country dancing, pheasant hunting, running in half and full marathons (including the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon), and hiking to seek sheds (antlers).

David Wayne Knight is survived by his wife, Susan Knight; brother, Donald Knight (Jill) of Litchfield, N.H.; stepmother, Beatrice Knight of Bangor; daughter, Dawn Marie Bilby (Rick) of Navarre, Fla., stepson, Michael Merrill (Kristy) of Hanover Park, Ill.; grandchildren, Ron Anton, Colton Merrill, Eleigh Merrill, Avery Merrill, and Finley Merrill; and great-grandson, Lucas Anton.

A memorial service is pending.

