LIVERMORE FALLS – Evangeline “Van” (Pellerin) Bourassa, 85, died on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born to Arthur and Juliette (St. Amand) Pellerin on Monday, May 13, 1935 in Winslow, the eldest of seven children.

She grew up in Winslow on Clinton Avenue, among extended family, graduating from Mt. Merici Academy in 1953. On April 14, 1956, she married Lionel “Lee” Bourassa at St. John Church in Winslow. They started their family in Winslow and eventually purchased her childhood home at 73 Clinton Avenue from her parents.

In 1966, they relocated to Livermore Falls, where Lee had begun working for International Paper Company. In 1986, after nearly all of their children were on their own, they moved to Farmington.

Shortly after Lee’s retirement in 1996, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Van was his primary caregiver, until his death in January 2001. Later in 2001, following the plan that she and Lee had made, she returned to their hometown of Winslow. As she aged into her 80s, Van returned to Livermore Falls in 2019 to be closer to several of her children and grandchildren, where they could help her as she coped with declining health.

Van is survived by one son, Gerard (Wendy Laverdiere) Bourassa, of Jay, four daughters, Melissa (Stephen) Rockwood, of Ellsworth, Kathleen Waterman of Jay, Ann (Scott) Mayer, of South Portland, and Paula Bourassa and companion Kenny Jacques, Livermore Falls; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Arthur (Sandra) Pellerin, of Winslow, Frederick Pellerin (Bill Witherell), of Wales and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Paul (Theresa) Pellerin, Robert (Rhonda) Pellerin, and one sister, Ann (Roland) Michaud, all of Winslow; brother-in-law, Roger Poulin, Pawley’s Island, S.C.; a special cousin, David (Patricia) Gagnon, West Palm Beach, Fla. and Palermo; many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; and one sister, Esther “Tess” Poulin.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

At her request, there will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 22 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay. Burial will take place at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta, at the family’s convenience. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to

Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice,

15 Strawberry Avenue,

Lewiston, ME. 04240

or

Seniors Plus,

8 Falcon Road,

Lewiston, ME 04240.

Guest Book