JENSEN BEACH, Fla. – MaryAnn O’Laughlin, 77, of Jensen Beach, Fla., and Baltic, Conn., passed away peacefully on Friday March 13, 2020 at the Treasure Coast Hospice Residence, Ft. Pierce, Fla.

Born to William and Ethel O’Laughlin on Nov. 16, 1942, she lived in Hallowell, Maine, before moving to Connecticut in the early ’60s. Once retired she became a winter resident of Jensen Beach, Fla.

Prior to retiring she was the owner of Shamrock Cleaners in Willimantic, Conn., and a second location in Stafford Springs, Conn.

MaryAnn was a fierce Democrat along with her life partner of 27 years, Gary Way. Let us just say MSNBC was her favorite channel! They were also intense fans of the New York Giants. Their Sunday ritual during football season was to plan their “football picks”, whoever’s teams won the most games had to cook dinner one night that week. Sadly, Gary passed in February of 2018.

MaryAnn was an amazing Mom and Grandma A/K/A “GiGi” and is most missed by her family. She is survived by her daughter, Terry L. Seyffart (David) of Jensen Beach, Fla., her son, Murray “Reggie” Pinkham Jr. (Debbie) of East Windsor, Conn.; granddaughters, Jenny Messier of Lakewood Park, Fla., and Kristy Messier of Manchester, Conn., grandsons, Joshua Wilson (Tricia) and Jonathan Wilson; great-grandchildren, Eric Wilson, Eli Wilson, Olivia Wilson, Jackson Wilson, Rylee Wilson, Mykah Brown, Ryan Brown and Hunter Freer.

MaryAnn is also dearly missed by her sister, Barbara O’Laughlin Young and husband Hillary of Norwich, Conn., her brother, Daniel O’Laughlin and his wife Nancy of Gardiner, her youngest brother, Roy Kennerson and his wife Pam, also of Gardiner.

A graveside service will be held at the Hallowell Cemetery in Hallowell on Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. Immediately following a celebration of her life will be held at The Senator Inn in Augusta.

Martin Funeral Home Port St. Lucie, Fla.

In lieu of flower’s donations may be made to

Alzheimer’s

Community Care

1111 SE Federal Hwy.

Suite 116

Stuart, FL 34994

in her memory

