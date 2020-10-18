I’m supporting Matt Pouliot for reelection and urge you to join me.

I know Matt from his work in the Senate, in his role as a professional and on an economic community development board. Matt’s fair, open-minded and importantly listens to all points of view and doesn’t bring a fixed bias to issues. Stormy seas are certain in the months following this year’s election, tough issues are ahead. This is the wrong time to change captains for the seat he occupies at the State House.

I’m an independent and have split my votes between the party candidates for decades. One of my votes will go to support Pouliot. Join me.

Les Wilkinson

Augusta

