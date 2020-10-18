Over the last two years, Sen. Matt Pouliot has continued to serve his constituents in District 15 with hard work, dignity, and a true passion for Maine. He takes the time to interact and communicate with his constituents. His work and votes in the Legislature have been thoughtful and meaningful.

He is the kind of person that you want serving you in Maine’s Senate, because he has proved that he invested in making Maine the best it can be, for his constituents and all citizens of this great state.

Amber McAllister

South China

