Voting for critically important national and state races has begun. I want to remind you of another contest important to Kennebec County — judge of probate. I am running for reelection for judge and ask for your support. For four years I have worked tirelessly to make fair, wise and compassionate decisions for our citizens.
My late husband Jim Mitchell was probate judge for over three decades. He taught me much over the years. I follow his excellent example of patience, kindness and wisdom in assisting people through difficult times. He described probate as the court for people who cannot speak for themselves: children needing guardians, mentally and physically challenged adults needing guardians, and the deceased needing their wishes honored,
I ask for your vote to continue the work our court does with fairness, professionalism, integrity and compassion.
Judge Elizabeth “Libby” Mitchell
Vassalboro
