GARDINER — The federal government is providing a pair of rural Maine water systems more than $5.7 million to help make improvements.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development is giving the city of Gardiner more than $3.5 million and the Livermore Falls Water District $2.2 million. Most of the money is in the form of loans, though Gardiner is receiving a $500,000 grant.
Gardiner will be able to upgrade a wastewater treatment facility and pump station while the Livermore Falls district will be able to replace outdated water mains, the USDA said.
The investments “will ensure that users of these two systems have reliable and properly working water and wastewater infrastructure,” USDA Rural Development State Director Timothy P. Hobbs said.
