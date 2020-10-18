I first met Chris Hamilton 20 years ago as we volunteered together at Maine Farmland Trust. Soon thereafter Chris and his family moved to my neighborhood in Whitefield, starting what is now a thriving diversified farm. Chris is an outdoor enthusiast: hunting, cross-country skiing, canoeing and biking.
Most of Chris’s professional activities have been with nonprofits, including Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners and LifeFlight of Maine. In both my personal and professional dealings with Chris, his honesty, optimism and hard work shine. He is eager to lend a friendly ear and helping hand. He understands the diverse issues facing rural Mainers and has demonstrated skill in advocating for worthy causes he is passionate about: climate change, excellent educational opportunities, affordable health care, and good-paying jobs.
Chris will be an excellent state representative for the people of House District 88.
Bambi Jones
Whitefield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Food & Dining
Kitchenware sales sizzle during pandemic
-
Food & Dining
Dine In Maine: No visa, no passport, no problem
-
Columns
J.P. Devine Podcast: Hollywood won’t die, it will adapt
-
Business
Pandemic transforms holiday shopping season that once embraced crowds, chaos
-
Outdoors
Canoeing in Maine: Exploring South Pond in Locke Mills
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.