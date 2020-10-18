I first met Chris Hamilton 20 years ago as we volunteered together at Maine Farmland Trust. Soon thereafter Chris and his family moved to my neighborhood in Whitefield, starting what is now a thriving diversified farm. Chris is an outdoor enthusiast: hunting, cross-country skiing, canoeing and biking.

Most of Chris’s professional activities have been with nonprofits, including Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners and LifeFlight of Maine. In both my personal and professional dealings with Chris, his honesty, optimism and hard work shine. He is eager to lend a friendly ear and helping hand. He understands the diverse issues facing rural Mainers and has demonstrated skill in advocating for worthy causes he is passionate about: climate change, excellent educational opportunities, affordable health care, and good-paying jobs.

Chris will be an excellent state representative for the people of House District 88.

Bambi Jones

Whitefield

