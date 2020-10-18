In 2016 many people voted for the Republican candidate who promised them that he alone was qualified to take on Washington politics. He claimed to be a great businessman and organizational mind, one who cared deeply for America and its great people: its workers, farmers, and its diverse population.
Above all, he claimed that he alone had the capacity to “drain the swamp” and clear out corruption in our government. He would restore the nation to its glorious past.
But as it turned out, that man never existed. We got Donald Trump instead.
Abbott Meader
Oakland
