Independent Kent Ackley sponsors legislation that addresses the needs of his constituents such as expanding testing of wellwater arsenic (my health), returning ethanol-free gas for small engines to Kennebec County (health of my chain saw and mower), and funding to attack invasive plants polluting lakes and streams (healthy waterways).

When fire chiefs and constituents complained about state actions to increase fees for burn permits Kent’s legislation created free, online permitting. Kent also took action to secure compensation for the families of firefighters who lose their lives in the line of duty.

Randy Greenwood had this seat for one term before Kent and didn’t initiate any legislation that passed. To my knowledge he initiated only two bills. The one that made it out of committee (Sunday Hunting) did not pass.

I’m voting Kent Ackley; I’m voting for action.

Marilyn Dunn

Litchfield

