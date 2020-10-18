Independent Kent Ackley sponsors legislation that addresses the needs of his constituents such as expanding testing of wellwater arsenic (my health), returning ethanol-free gas for small engines to Kennebec County (health of my chain saw and mower), and funding to attack invasive plants polluting lakes and streams (healthy waterways).
When fire chiefs and constituents complained about state actions to increase fees for burn permits Kent’s legislation created free, online permitting. Kent also took action to secure compensation for the families of firefighters who lose their lives in the line of duty.
Randy Greenwood had this seat for one term before Kent and didn’t initiate any legislation that passed. To my knowledge he initiated only two bills. The one that made it out of committee (Sunday Hunting) did not pass.
I’m voting Kent Ackley; I’m voting for action.
Marilyn Dunn
Litchfield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Food & Dining
Kitchenware sales sizzle during pandemic
-
Food & Dining
Dine In Maine: No visa, no passport, no problem
-
Columns
J.P. Devine Podcast: Hollywood won’t die, it will adapt
-
Business
Pandemic transforms holiday shopping season that once embraced crowds, chaos
-
Outdoors
Canoeing in Maine: Exploring South Pond in Locke Mills
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.