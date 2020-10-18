As a state senator, Hilary Koch will bring her compassion and intelligence to bear in making Maine a better place for all people. She understands the issues facing Mainers.

Hilary Koch appreciates and supports affordable health care and understands the difficulties people face when they lack this health care. She appreciates that Mainers should have choices in selecting their health care pathways. She places high value on high-quality education for all.

Koch stresses the importance of keeping Maine’s environment healthy for future generations. She supports environmental vitality through sustainable energy practices and habitat protection. Koch cares about the well-being of Maine’s citizens and will lead with integrity and community spirit. Your vote for Hilary Koch is a vote for a better Maine.

Bets Brown

Waterville

