As a state senator, Hilary Koch will bring her compassion and intelligence to bear in making Maine a better place for all people. She understands the issues facing Mainers.
Hilary Koch appreciates and supports affordable health care and understands the difficulties people face when they lack this health care. She appreciates that Mainers should have choices in selecting their health care pathways. She places high value on high-quality education for all.
Koch stresses the importance of keeping Maine’s environment healthy for future generations. She supports environmental vitality through sustainable energy practices and habitat protection. Koch cares about the well-being of Maine’s citizens and will lead with integrity and community spirit. Your vote for Hilary Koch is a vote for a better Maine.
Bets Brown
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Food & Dining
Kitchenware sales sizzle during pandemic
-
Food & Dining
Dine In Maine: No visa, no passport, no problem
-
Columns
J.P. Devine Podcast: Hollywood won’t die, it will adapt
-
Business
Pandemic transforms holiday shopping season that once embraced crowds, chaos
-
Outdoors
Canoeing in Maine: Exploring South Pond in Locke Mills
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.