TOWNSHIP 10 — A missing Pennsylvania woman and her dog were found walking along Route 182 in Township 10 near Cherryfield on Monday after they spent the night in the woods, the Maine Warden Service said.

Carolyn Leigh Meadows, 27, of West Chester, had planned to go on a short hike with her dog in the Schoodic Woods area in the town of Sullivan at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday. When she didn’t return to the campsite by evening, her boyfriend notified the warden service which, along with other emergency service personnel, searched through the night.

Meadows had planned to hike about 2.5 miles, but actually hiked over 8 miles before it became dark and she stopped hiking and spent the night in the woods. In the morning, she continued her hike and came to Route 182, where she and her dog were discovered by a passing motorist around 9:20 a.m. She had travelled well over 10 miles, according to wardens.

Both Meadows and her dog were in good health and didn’t require medical attention. They were taken back to their campsite by the warden service.

Assisting in the search were members of the Maine State Police, Maine Marine Patrol, Schoodic Region Fire and Rescue and Acadia National Park.

