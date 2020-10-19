ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tyler Glasnow will start Tuesday night’s World Series opener for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Blake Snell will be on the mound for Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Glasnow, a 27-year-old right-hander, was 5-1 with a 4.08 ERA in 11 starts during the regular season and 2-1 with a 4,66 ERA in four postseason starts. His fastball averaged nearly 98 mph this season.

Snell, a 27-year-old left-hander who won the 2018 AL Cy Young Award, was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 regular-season starts and 2-2 with a 3.20 ERA in four postseason starts.

Clayton Kershaw appeared to be the likely choice to start Game 1 for the Dodgers.

FLOOD AWARD: The baseball players’ association is starting an annual Curt Flood Award.

Part of the annual Players Choice Awards, the Flood honor will be given to a player “who in the image of Flood demonstrated a selfless, longtime devotion to the players’ association and advancement of players’ rights.”

Flood died in 1997. He was a three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion who unsuccessfully sued to strike down baseball’s reserve clause, a case he lost at the Supreme Court in a 5-3 vote in 1972. His case helped unite the union behind executive director Marvin Miller, and the reserve clause was struck down by arbitrator Peter Seitz in the Andy Messersmith-Dave McNally grievance in December 1975.

The inaugural Flood award will be announced Thursday.

UMPIRES: Bill Miller will be the umpire crew chief for the World Series and will work home plate for Game 3 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.

This will be the fourth World Series for the 53-year-old Miller, who made his big league debut in 1997 and also worked the Fall Classic in 2010, 2013 and 2017. He was behind the plate for Game 5 in 2017, the Dodgers’ 13-12, 10-inning loss to the Houston Astros. Miller also worked this year’s Division Series between the Dodgers and San Diego.

Miller’s crew includes Jerry Meals, Mark Carlson, Laz Diaz, Chris Guccione, Marvin Hudson and Todd Tichenor, the commissioner’s office said Monday.

Diaz will be behind the plate for Tuesday’s opener of the first neutral site World Series, played at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers. Miller will be at first, Guccione at second, Hudson at third, Meals in left and Carlson in right.

REDS: General Manager Nick Krall has been named director of baseball operations for the team.

The Reds announced that Krall was being promoted to replace Dick Williams, who resigned Oct. 7 to assume a larger role in his family’s development business. Krall will still hold the GM title but now will report directly to owner Bob Castellini.

Krall spent 15 years working alongside Williams, including the last three seasons as general manager, and has been involved in all aspects of the day-to-day operations of the team.

