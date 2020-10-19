NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NFL and the NFL Players Association found instances when the Tennessee Titans failed to wear masks at all times and were “insufficiently clear” to players about not meeting or working out once the facility closed in a review given to the team Monday, a person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press.

Those issues will be taken into consideration for any potential discipline of the Titans.

But the person familiar with the review says there was no discussion of any discipline for an individual including GM Jon Robinson, Coach Mike Vrabel or any players, and there was no discussion of punishment, including forfeitures or draft picks.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The NFL and NFL Players Association have revised protocols based on what officials saw during the review of the Titans, and there are also new procedures for teams dealing with an outbreak or exposed to an outbreak to follow try to mitigate COVID-19 among the league’s teams.

“This is not about discipline,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last week when asked about potential punishment for the Titans. “This is about making sure we’re keeping our personnel safe. And that’s been our entire focus.”

• The Titans are going to have to finish this season without left tackle Taylor Lewan because of a torn right ACL.

Lewan announced on social media that an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL in the Titans’ overtime win over Houston.

RAIDERS: The Las Vegas Raiders placed rookie cornerback Damon Arnette on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Arnette was already sidelined on injured reserve before being moved to the COVID list, which is used for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person.

TRADE: The New York Jets agreed to terms on a trade that sent veteran nose tackle Steve McLendon to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to a person with direct knowledge of the deal, Tampa Bay also acquired New York’s 2023 seventh-round draft pick for the Buccaneers’ sixth-rounder in 2022. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced terms of the trade.

The deal that was agreed upon Sunday night reunites McLendon with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who was the Jets’ head coach from 2015-18. McLendon will add depth to Tampa Bay’s defensive line, which lost Vita Vea to a season-ending broken ankle on Oct. 8.

