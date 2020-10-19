A one-car rollover crash in the Hinckley section of Fairfield sent a Skowhegan man to the hospital Sunday evening after he allegedly turned off his headlights and increased his speed, police said.

Wayne Pemberton, 42, of Skowhegan, the driver of the vehicle, was charged with driving to endanger and criminal speeding.

Fairfield Police Chief Tom Gould said in a news release Monday that around 7:34 p.m., Sgt. Patrick Mank was traveling on U.S. Route 201 in Shawmut when he saw a vehicle traveling northbound at 80 mph, 30 mph over the speed limit.

The vehicle then accelerated out of sight, after which Mank received information that the driver had turned off the headlights and increased his speed.

A 911 call then reported a car crash in Hinckley just past the Good-Will Hinckley Campus.

First responders found Pemberton’s 2003 Infiniti Q45 had left the roadway and traveled into a ditch until it struck a bank. The vehicle then went airborne. When it landed, it rolled across both lanes of the road until it came to rest in a ditch on the opposite side of Route 201.

Pemberton was found conscious and alert but was pinned inside the vehicle.

Members of Fairfield-Benton Fire Rescue extracted Pemberton from the severely damaged vehicle. He was transported to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. He was later released.

Mank was assisted at the scene by Fairfield police Officer Nolan Allen, as well as members of the Maine State Police and the Clinton Police Department.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: