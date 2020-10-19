RANDOLPH — Incumbent Matthew Drost has a challenge for his seat on the Board of Selectmen — two, in fact, as Valerien Bolduc and Andrew Pitteroff are vying for the post.

Drost, who has served two terms as selectman, will be running for his third on Nov. 3.

Valerien Bolduc Age: 63 Occupation: Builder Matthew Drost Age: 32 Occupation: Affordable housing councilor Andrew Pitteroff Age: 32 Occupation: Carpenter

His two opponents are new to local government — Pitteroff is a self-employed carpenter and Bolduc is a builder in the area.

Drost thinks that with his past experience, that he is the best for the job.

“I want to continue the significant progress this board has made improving infrastructure,” he said, “and making sure that Randolph is a place that adults and families want to live in.”

To date, Drost feels Randolph has been fiscally responsible with its decisions regarding the town budget, and doesn’t think that the coronavirus should have an effect on it.

“We have a relatively strong budget now to overcome any short falls in property taxes, in the short run,” he said. “In the long run, I think it’s important to expand tax base in improving housing availability in the community and attract businesses to the area.”

He said that it is also important to be aware of the grant opportunities to assist the community, giving the example that in the past year, the town took out a $1 million grant to rehabilitate city roads.

Bolduc echoed that, saying that grants may be key in helping the town budget, if needed.

“We may have to get a grant or more money from the state,” he said. “I would hope that we have enough funds, but we would have to approach the state to help with that inflex. We have to keep the pipeline of money coming so people don’t have to give up rent or food.”

A Randolph resident since 1981, Bolduc thinks his experience in the community combined with his job make him the best person to be selectman.

“I’ve been a builder for almost 40 years, and I’ve dealt with people in code enforcement, police officers and every day people,” he said. “…With my knowledge of problem solving and budgets, it makes a big difference in the ability to help people out.”

Bolduc also thinks that with the coronavirus, some people may have to abate their property taxes, because of having no money or spending their money elsewhere in order to survive.

Pitteroff, new to local politics, said that he agrees that the town is in an era of uncertainty with the coronavirus.

“It’s hard to tell, we are all in the dark with the coronavirus — no one living has ever experienced anything like this,” he said. “I don’t feel like any politician anywhere has a concrete answer on how it’s going to effect the community level, but I do know how it has effected the business level, as I own my own business.”

Being a business owner, Pitteroff thinks that he has the skills needed to advise the people of Randolph on how to move forward with its budget.

He doesn’t believe that raising taxes is the way to solve problems that may arise from the budget, but rather suggests using tax revenue in directions that would best help community members that need it the most.

“I’m young and have a young family and am a new homeowner, I feel like having that outlook towards running municipal government is important for attracting new families,” Pitteroff said. “We are lucky to be here. I see the potential for town to be more than what it is already and to be more community orientated.”

