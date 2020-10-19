The University of Maine at Farmington’s celebrated Visiting Writers Series will present award-winning poet Amy Woolard as the program’s second reader of the season. Woolard will read from her work in a remote live reading at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.

The reading will be followed by a question and answer talkback with the poet.

Woolard’s debut poetry collection “Neck of the Woods” was awarded the 2018 Alice James Award from Alice James Books. Her poems have appeared in the New Yorker, The Paris Review, and Poetry, among others. Woolard’s non-fiction essays and articles have been featured in The Rumpus, Slate, The Guardian, and The Virginia Quarterly Review.

By day, Woolard is a legal aid attorney working on civil rights policy and legislation.

The series is sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing Program.

The event will only take place online. To receive a link to the free, virtual reading, email Amy Neswald, UMF professor of creative writing, at [email protected].

For more information, call April Mulherin, UMF Associate Director for Media Relations, at 207-778-7081.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: