The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine has asked voters who experience difficulty to call a hotline it is launching this election season.

The organization said its Voter Protection Hotline is designed to help residents who have trouble registering to vote, casting an absentee ballot or voting at the polls on Nov. 3. The ACLU said the hotline “offers on-demand interpretation services in more than 200 languages.”

The hotline is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday until Election Day. The number is 207-204-8683.

An ACLU spokesperson said the hotline is nonpartisan and open to anyone.

