I attended the recent Hallowell Candidates Forum, and urge my fellow Hallowellians to elect Maureen AuCoin as our next mayor. Her willingness to put in the hard work necessary, apply knowledge accumulated in past municipal experience, her evident enthusiasm and pure joy in serving our city has and will continue to serve us well.

I am impressed by her efforts to listen well, and lead by moving to resolution through immediate thoughtful action. As a member of the Community Heart & Soul Project, the Comprehensive Planning Committee, a city councilor and a persistent volunteer she already serves our city daily. Let’s make it official.

Please vote for “Mayor Mo.” In this capacity, Mo can lead us through the present pandemic and into the new normal yet to be birthed. She is the leader Hallowell needs today. I am thrilled to say, “Mo works for me!”

Karen Tucker

Hallowell

