I’ve known Chip Curry since he moved to Waldo County 25 years ago. He has the experience, integrity, and knowledge of local people and issues to be an outstanding state senator.
From my own time in the Legislature, I know the kind of person who can make a real difference: someone who is smart but doesn’t think he has all the answers, self-effacing yet always willing to speak up for what’s right, a team player who can get along with others but will never succumb to outside pressure and will always vote for what is best for the people he represents. In Chip Curry, the people of Waldo County will have all that.
In an election year like this, it’s easy to forget that local actions will in some ways affect our lives more than anything in Washington. We need the absolute best people in Augusta. We need Chip.
John Piotti
Belfast
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
Aucoin the leader Hallowell needs today
-
Editorials
Our View: Maine schools need flexibility to spend federal aid
-
Letters to the Editor
Koch will fight hard for schools, families
-
Letters to the Editor
Trump’s virus handling has led to many deaths
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.