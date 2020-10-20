I’ve known Chip Curry since he moved to Waldo County 25 years ago. He has the experience, integrity, and knowledge of local people and issues to be an outstanding state senator.

From my own time in the Legislature, I know the kind of person who can make a real difference: someone who is smart but doesn’t think he has all the answers, self-effacing yet always willing to speak up for what’s right, a team player who can get along with others but will never succumb to outside pressure and will always vote for what is best for the people he represents. In Chip Curry, the people of Waldo County will have all that.

In an election year like this, it’s easy to forget that local actions will in some ways affect our lives more than anything in Washington. We need the absolute best people in Augusta. We need Chip.

John Piotti

Belfast

