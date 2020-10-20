LEWISTON — Four workers connected to d’Youville Pavilion, a physical rehab center and nursing home owned by the St. Mary’s Health System, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The two employees and two outside vendors were asymptomatic and were discovered to have the coronavirus after a regular round of worker testing at the facility came back Monday. The four are in quarantine.

A St. Mary’s spokesman declined to provide specific information about the two employees, citing privacy concerns, but he did say they interacted with d’Youville residents as part of their jobs. The two outside vendors included an aide and an ambulance driver. The Sun Journal could not immediately confirm the company that employs the ambulance driver.

After the four positive test results, all residents and employees at the facility at 102 Campus Ave. were tested Monday. Those results are expected to be returned in a couple of days.

“As far as we can tell, it has been contained,” St. Mary’s spokesman Steve Costello said.

D’Youville has 185 residents and about 120 employees.

D’Youville has temporarily stopped accepting new patients, transferring residents and allowing visitors.

Costello said St. Mary’s is working with the state Center for Disease Control and contact tracing to find anyone at d’Youville who may have been exposed to the virus. It has also notified families of residents about the outbreak.

The is the first outbreak for d’Youville.

