I support Hilary Koch, state Senate candidate in District 16. I’ve known Hilary and her family for a decade. She listens deeply, thinks carefully, and is resourceful — which is just the kind of collaborative leadership we need in Augusta.

I am especially pleased that she supports expanding trades education and broadband access. Trades education and broadband access are very important in District 16, especially as our schools and families deal with this pandemic. They won’t be overlooked if you vote for Hilary.

Please join me in voting for Hilary Koch.

Susan MacKenzie

Waterville

