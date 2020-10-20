FAIRFIELD — Haylei Niles scored the lone goal for the Lawrence field hockey team in a 1-0 win over Messalonskee on Tuesday.

Victoria Dunphy assisted on the goal for the Bulldogs (2-0-0). Emma Poulin had seven saves for the shutout.

Messalonskee falls to 1-3-0.

SKOWHEGAN 5, WINSLOW 1: Freshman Layla Conway had a hat trick to lead the River Hawks past the Black Raiders in Skowhegan.

Hannah McKenney and Logan Wing also scored for Skowhegan (5-0-0). Norie Tibbetts, Gwyneth Turgeon, Mayson Atwood and Wing also had an assist each. Rachel Tuck made two saves.

Sage Clukey scored for Winslow (2-3-0). Lainey Bell stopped seven shots.

GIRLS SOCCER

MT. ABRAM 6, VALLEY 0: Alice MacKay scored two goals to lead the Roadrunners to the win in Bingham.

Kaylee Knight, Camryn Wahl, Charlotte Mitchell and Madison Phelps each added a goal for Mt. Abram (3-0-0) while Phelps also had two assists.

Jada Ward made 11 saves for Valley (0-2-0).

