Maine reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with three of the cases in Waldo County, the site of a large outbreak linked to a church.

So far, the Brooks Pentecostal Church has been connected to 32 cases of COVID-19, stemming from services between Oct. 2 and Oct. 4, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Passengers disembark from Casco Bay ferry Wabanaki earlier this month. Derek Davis/Staff  Photographer

Since Oct. 11, cases in Waldo County have jumped from 80 to 127. Six new cases were reported Tuesday in York County, five in Androscoggin County and two in Cumberland County.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, will brief the media at 2 p.m. He is expected to provide more details about the Brooks Pentecostal Church outbreak.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 5,898 cases of COVID-19 and 146 deaths. No additional deaths were reported on Tuesday.

The Maine CDC advises anyone who spent time at Brooks Pentecostal Church or its school, Lighthouse Christian Academy, to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which include shortness of breath, coughing, loss of sense of taste or smell, fever, fatigues, headaches and other symptoms.

Videos of recent services show worshippers gathering close together without masks. Indoor gatherings – especially those with more than 50 people, without masks and social distancing – make it easier for the virus to spread.

The outbreak is having a ripple effect in Brooks, as the Republican Journal, a Belfast newspaper, reported on Monday that town officials are reassessing plans for Halloween, a tea fundraiser was canceled and the Brooks Thrift Shop had temporarily closed.

The statewide seven-day average of daily new cases was 34.6 on Tuesday, compared to 34 two weeks ago, and 28 a month ago.

This story will be updated.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
coronavirus, COVID-19, Waldo County Maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles