WEST GARDINER – Arlene G. (Beane) Brann-Brown, 100, of West Gardiner, passed away at home on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, surrounded by loved ones, following a brief illness. She was born in Farmingdale on July 26, 1920, the daughter of Bernis M. and Achsa A. (Welch) Beane. Arlene graduated from Hallowell High School in 1937. She was employed by the office of R.P. Hazzard Shoe Company, State of Maine offices of Motor Vehicles, Marine Resources and finally as an auditor for Department of Human Services until her retirement in August 1980. She was a pianist, organist and Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church in West Gardiner for over 50 years. She also attended Wayside Chapel in West Gardiner. She was widely known as Nana to pretty much everyone who met her. She was a member of Biggest Bucks of Maine Club and the proud holder of West Gardiner’s Boston Post Cane. Arlene was predeceased by her parents; two husbands, G. Alfred Brann and Lawrence E. Brown; infant son; two sisters, Edna Fellows and Althea Libby, brother James Beane; three daughters-in-law, Lynda Brann, Mary Brann, and Dale Brann, stepson David Brown and step-son-in-law William Pratt. Arlene is survived by her children, Alfred B. Brann, Louis J. Brann (Donna), Jeanne A. Taker (Tim), Julianne B. MacMaster Maschino (Joe), and Timothy W. Brann (Jill), stepdaughter, Cheryl Pratt; as well as multiple grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren with two more on the way;several nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no visiting hours. A graveside service will be held at Fairbanks Cemetery, Spears Corner Road, West Gardiner at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. The family would like to thank Sue and Mert Ward for the love and care they have provided to Nana and for “becoming a part of our family.” We would also like to thank Dr. Nathan Murray-James and members of Hallowell Family Practice, MaineGeneral Hospice, and Gardiner Apothecary for the extraordinary care and services provided to Arlene. There are too many family members who pulled together to make this transition easier for Nana to mention individually, but please know you are all loved and appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in Arlene’s memory to:First Baptist Churchof West Gardiner685 Hallowell-Litchfield Rd. West Gardiner, ME 04345 or:MaineGeneral HospiceP.O. Box 828Waterville, ME 04903-0828

