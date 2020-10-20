AUGUSTA – Jean Mae McCann, 87, died Oct. 14, 2020, at Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation. She was born in Wilton on Feb. 27, 1933, the daughter of Clarence M. Spearin and Phoebe (Cyr) Spearin.Mrs. McCann was a graduate of Old Town High School in 1951, the University of Maine with a Bachelors in Home Economics in 1955, and later earned her Masters Degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1959.Jean was a Home Demonstration Agent for the University of Maine Cooperative Extension Service from 1955-1959. From 1959-1965 she was the Clothing Specialist at the University of Maine. She also proudly served as President of the Maine Home Economics Association from 1964 to 1966. Additionally following a move to Surry, Maine, she took on the roll of Deputy Town Clerk from 1987 to 1995. Jean lived in several Maine communities during her life including: Wilton, Old Town, Orono, Winthrop, Millinocket and Surry.Jean was a lifelong Catholic and was last active in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Ellsworth.Jean was loved by her friends and family. She enjoyed game days with friends and sharing her love of games with family. You could often find Jean enjoying the view of beautiful hummingbirds while baking gum drop cookies. Her husband of 35 years, Paul K. McCann, preceded her in death. Together they lived a happy life.She is survived by a daughter, Paula McCann Weber and her husband Scott of Augusta; and a granddaughter, Victoria Leet and her husband Thomas of Manchester.There are no public visiting hours or public services scheduled. Burial will be in Wall Cemetery, Augusta, at a later date.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared through the funeral home website at: http://www.plummerfh.com. Memorial donations may be made to: St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Ellsworth 231 Main St. Ellsworth, ME 04605

