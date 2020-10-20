I am writing in support of sending Thom Harnett back to Augusta to represent Gardiner and Farmingdale in House District 83 for a second term.
Thom has spent his entire legal career pushing for civill rights and has also advocated tirelessly for an improved justice system in Maine. He truly cares about the people in Maine. He fought hard in his first term to lower property taxes by raising the amount of revenue sharing that the state sends to our municipalities. He is working to increase access to healthcare for all Mainers regardless of their income. Throughout his career he has fought for civil rights which is a continuing work in progress.
Please help me to send Thom back to the State House to continue his work on these issues and to continue to fight any form of inequality on all levels.
Maryann White
Gardiner
(Editor’s note: The author is a Gardiner city councilor.)
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Send Harnett back for second term
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
Aucoin the leader Hallowell needs today
-
Editorials
Our View: Maine schools need flexibility to spend federal aid
-
Letters to the Editor
Koch will fight hard for schools, families
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.