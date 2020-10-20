I am writing in support of sending Thom Harnett back to Augusta to represent Gardiner and Farmingdale in House District 83 for a second term.

Thom has spent his entire legal career pushing for civill rights and has also advocated tirelessly for an improved justice system in Maine. He truly cares about the people in Maine. He fought hard in his first term to lower property taxes by raising the amount of revenue sharing that the state sends to our municipalities. He is working to increase access to healthcare for all Mainers regardless of their income. Throughout his career he has fought for civil rights which is a continuing work in progress.

Please help me to send Thom back to the State House to continue his work on these issues and to continue to fight any form of inequality on all levels.

Maryann White

Gardiner

(Editor’s note: The author is a Gardiner city councilor.)

