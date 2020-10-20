Something to think about when you vote. We will soon be approaching the one- year mark of the coronavirus. President Trump has repeatedly downplayed the seriousness of this virus, saying in February that the numbers will soon be zero and it will be gone by Easter. Trump told Americans, against the advice of health experts, to travel domestically and to go on with their normal lives. And they did.

And we all know the outcome of that. Over 215,000 deaths later, Trump is still telling Americans not to worry about the virus and compares it with the flu. COVID has killed more people this year than the flu has in the last five years combined. The only thing Trump cares about is projecting an image of control which he considers strength. What Trump doesn’t realize is that the virus in control.

And it didn’t have to reach this point. The Obama administration left a plan which detailed exact steps to take in the event of an infectious disease outbreak. Initially, the existence of this document denied but on May 15, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged that he was wrong and that such a document had been left — a little late to be acknowledging such an important document that could have helped us. Trump’s handling of the virus has been called “reckless” by The New England Medical Journal.

So, who do you want to be in charge of the health of our country as we move forward into the next four years? We need a leader who is confident and wise enough to listen to disease experts and follow their guidance and recommendations in order to combat this virus.

Dorothy D’Alessandro

Waterville

