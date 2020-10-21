The Maine native traveled full time for 23 years with her 6- and 12-string guitars, her own songs and her passion for connecting with audiences of all ages. With 7 albums and numerous songwriting, vocal and performance awards under her belt, she chose to work with behaviorally challenged students for 12 years, retiring from the field of education in 2016.

In November 2019, her video “I’m With You Greta” was screened at the International Environmental Film Festival in Barcelona Spain and won “Best Folk Video” in the Music Video Portland ME Awards in January 2020.

When the COVID-19 pandemic dictated that her LIVE shows be put on hold, Clark went to work co-producing her first full studio album in 18 years. Titled “Will It Ever Be the Same,” the 12 tracks on her new album touch on themes of love, loss, transition, hope, social distance and the need to find closeness. Clark’s gift for spotting the silver lining even amidst chaos shines through on this new release.

Blending folk, pop and blues to share her stories, She hits a home run sure to please longtime supporters & new fans alike.

Tickets cost $12 in advance or $15 at the door.