We recently had a chance to watch both presidential candidates in televised town hall forums, and the contrast was pretty stark. Joe Biden seemed relaxed, measured and thoughtful; he carefully engaged with the people asking the questions, even checking for understanding, and cogently laid out his policies and plans.

Donald Trump was brash and impolite, interrupting his questioners and straying from topics he wished to avoid. He refused to disavow the Q-Anon conspiracy theory, he continued to repeat discredited notions about the coronavirus pandemic and election fraud, and could not reconcile his attacks on the Affordable Care Act with his assertion that he would protect people with preexisting conditions.

This election season, you are asked to choose which of these two people you want to lead our country for the next four years. I hope you’ll join me in voting for Joe Biden.

Henry Washburn

New Sharon

