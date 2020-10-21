Bill Stone and the Stone Quarry Band will take the stage at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Cadenza, 5 Deport St., in Freeport.

You can spend part of your Sunday afternoon hearing a variety of cover tunes performed by the band featuring Stacey Jacobsohn on lead vocals. Grab a ticket and be there in person at the Freeport venue or stream the show from the Cadenza Facebook page where you’ll be able to make a donation. Proceeds from the performance benefit the Autism Society of Maine.

Tickets cost $12 in advance or $15 at the door.

For more information, visit cadenzafreeport.com.

