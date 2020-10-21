Ads attacking Susan Collins for voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court rankle me because, as attack ads are prone to to, they omit a relevant part of the story.
In an op-ed piece by Stephen Diamond published in the Oct. 20, 2018 edition of the Portland Press Herald titled “A call for calm in the hostilities over Brett Kavanaugh“, Diamond points out that Kavanaugh was then the most centrist candidate on Trump’s short list. If you doubt that, consider the current nominee.
Also, in 2018, Republicans correctly expected to increase their Senate majority in the upcoming mid-term elections, providing them with all the votes they needed to confirm any nominee subsequently put forth by Trump,
So, if Collins’ vote on Kavanaugh is a defining issue for you, please consider, in fairness, the options at that time.
Fernand LaRochelle
Monmouth
