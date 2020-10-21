LISBON — Two threatening messages sent to Lisbon High School Wednesday caused school officials to close school early, according to a letter sent to parents from Principal Susan Magee.

The letter, sent to parents and students at around 1 p.m., only describes the messages as “threatening,” and states that local and state police are investigating.

“This is an ongoing investigation but (the school) determined to end the school day early as a result,” Magee writes.

Anyone with any information about the threats should contract Magee, who said she will provide more information later today.

This story will be updated.

