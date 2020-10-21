AUGUSTA — Taylor Takatsu and Lilly Diversi each scored to lead the Gardiner girls soccer team to a 2-1 victor over Cony on Wednesday afternoon.

Andrea Richardson scored the lone goal for Cony while Maddy Levesque had the assist.

Lujain Aljendi had seven saves for the Rams while Lorelei Mason had six for the Tigers.

MONMOUTH/WINTHROP 0, MARANACOOK 0: The Mustangs of the Mountain Valley Conference and the Black Bears of the Kennebec Valley Conference played to a scoreless draw in Monmouth.

OAK HILL 2, ST. DOMINIC 1, OT: Audrey Bauer scored the game-winning goal off a corner kick from Elise Worth in overtime to give the Raiders a win over the Saints in Auburn.

Anna Beach added a goal for Oak Hill (6-1-0). Paige Gonya had three saves.

Jessie Zimmerman had the lone goal for the Saints.

FIELD HOCKEY

SKOWHEGAN 3, MCI 0: Samantha Thebarge, Kaiyley Bickford and Layla Conway each scored to lead Skowhegan in Pittsfield.

Laney LeBlanc had two assists and Rachel Tuck had four saves for the River Hawks (6-0) as well.

Dawn Moss had three saves for the Huskies.

WINTHROP 3, OAK HILL 2 OT: Winthrop came from behind to to defeat Oak Hill in Wales.

Brooklyn Gagnon scored the game winner with under two minutes in overtime, finishing a feed from Maddie Perkins.

The Ramblers forced OT with a late penalty corner late in the fourth quarter with Bella Littler getting credit with the goal. Perkins also scored earlier in the fourth quarter.

Adelle Surette had two unassisted goals in the second quarter for the Raiders.

