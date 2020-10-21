UNITY — An already-approved proposal for the relocation of the town’s Dunkin’ to Main Street is still stirring debate.

Some neighbors don’t want it moved into an area they consider largely residential and are calling for Unity’s Board of Selectmen to reconsider the project at 170 Main St.

The town’s Dunkin’ is currently located inside The Depot Country Store on Depot Street. The proposal will allow Dunkin’ its own 2,604-square-foot establishment with a two-lane drive-thru and 18 parking spaces. Norridgewock resident Colleen Bailey is listed as the franchisee.

Kristin Mozes, who lives near the site of the new Dunkin’, submitted a petition to the board of selectmen Wednesday night with 60 signatures saying residents did not have enough notice and details about the proposal and asking for more time to review and comment on it.

“All of our friends and neighbors agreed that there was no proper notification,” Mozes said. “All the signatures had almost everyone on (Vickery Lane) and Main Street, the most people who would be affected by this.”

Mozes said in an interview that her group also plans on filing an official appeal to the town clerk and Unity’s board of appeals before the Oct. 23 deadline, which is 30 days after the planning board’s initial approval of the project.

There will be a decision announced at the next Board of Selectmen meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Unity Community Center.

Mozes said the proposal violates the town’s land use ordinance and will make the neighborhood less residential.

Selectmen Chair Penny Picard Sampson disagrees, saying that Unity’s downtown district is already commercial, and that all of the permits are in place and the project was properly and thoroughly advertised.

“The petition has been reviewed by our attorney Kristin Collins,” Sampson said. “So, I’m going to refer all questions about the petition to her.”

There is a regularly scheduled Unity Planning Board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. at the Unity Community Center, but there is no public hearing at this time.

Mozes feels selectmen pushed the project through for economic reasons. She hopes they reverse their decision.

“I think it went well and they’re seeing we’re really serious about this,” Mozes said. “We’re not just complaining to complain.”

