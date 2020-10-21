The Las Vegas Raiders sent all five starting offensive linemen home as part of coronavirus contact tracing after right tackle Trent Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list because of a positive test.

The Raiders held practice Wednesday without their starting linemen as they prepare for Sunday’s home game against Tampa Bay. Safety Johnathan Abram also was held out because of contract tracing.

“I guess they were around Trent,” Coach Jon Gruden said. “I can’t get into things any more than that. Hopefully we’ll get some players back tomorrow or for Sunday.”

Gruden says the team is listening to the league about how to handle the situation.

The Raiders had last week off and returned to practice on Monday. Brown took part in that practice.

“I’m concerned,” Gruden said about being without his linemen. “I’m really more concerned about Trent’s health than anything. This is COVID. I’m concerned about anybody who has it or is near it.”

Gruden had the coronavirus in July before the start of training camp.

Left tackle Kolton Miller, left guard Denzelle Good, center Rodney Hudson and right guard Gabe Jackson are the other starters besides Brown.

Brown is the second Raiders player placed on the COVID list this week, after cornerback Damon Arnette went on the list Monday. Arnette was already on injured reserve because of a broken thumb.

The list is used for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person.

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst was placed on the COVID list two weeks ago but was activated Monday.

JETS: Quarterback Sam Darnold practiced for the first time since spraining his throwing shoulder and has a chance to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Darnold was listed as a limited participant Wednesday.

“Right now, we’re just saying that all options are available,” Coach Adam Gase said before practice. “We’ll have him on a pitch count.”

Darnold sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1. Joe Flacco has started the last two games at quarterback.

• A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the Jets have traded outside linebacker Jordan Willis to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Jets are also sending a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the 49ers for a sixth-round selection in 2022.

Willis, 25, hadn’t played in any of the Jets’ last three games, and participated in only two this season, with no tackles.

LIONS: Detroit put rookie defensive end Julian Okwara on injured reserve because of a leg injury and signed free-agent cornerback Chris Jones.

The Lions also announced that defensive end Austin Bryant, currently on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, was returning to practice.

