LEWISTON — All d’Youville Pavilion residents have tested negative for COVID-19, two days after four workers connected to the facility tested positive.
Universal employee testing started Monday at d’Youville, a St. Mary’s Health System nursing home and physical rehab facility at 102 Campus Ave. That testing is expected to continue this week. Employees will also be tested again next week, according to a St. Mary’s spokesman.
The outbreak began Monday after two employees and two outside vendors tested positive during a regular round of worker testing. All four were asymptomatic. They are now in quarantine.
The two outside vendors included an aide and an ambulance driver. It is unclear which company employed the ambulance driver.
