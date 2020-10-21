WATERVILLE – Jacqueline L. Giguere, 88 of Waterville, died at the Alfond Center for Health, MaineGeneral Medical Center, Augusta on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 with loving her family at her side. Jacqueline was born in Eagle Lake on Oct. 22, 1931, the daughter of Leon and Alma (Bouchard) Lajoie. She was educated in local schools. Jacqueline was married to the late Norman R. Giguere and resided in Waterville where she raised their children. She was a communicant of Notre Dame Catholic Church, WatervilleShe was employed and retired from Sears and Robuck Company, where she worked for over 26 years at the Corner of Elm and Center St., Waterville.Jacqueline loved to crochet and she made 100’s of afghans for family and friend that have been taken all over the country. She all so loved to play Yahtzee with her favorite daughter in law, Sue.She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Norman; her daughter, Linda Boutin; brothers, James and John Lajoie, and sister, Patricia Pelletier.Jacqueline is survived by her daughters, Glenna Veilleux and husband Raoul of Fairfield, Rhonda Chasse and husband Richard of Exeter, son, James Giguere and wife Susan of Benton, son-in-law, Bruce Boutin of Fairfield; brother, Jerry Lajoie and wife,- Dede of Suffield, Conn. and Florida, sister, Diane Brady and husband Bill of Bristol, Conn., brother-in-law, Tony Pelletier of Florida; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great- grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver Street, Waterville. Burial will take place next to her husband at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery.Due to Covid 19 please remember that seating is limited to 100 guests at the church and mask and social distancing will be required.Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.comThe family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and the Staff at the Alfond Center for Health, Maine General Medical Center, Augusta for their very compassionate care that they gave to Jacqueline during her stay. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice

Guest Book