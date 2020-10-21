WINDSOR – Margaret A. Doucette, 76, known to all as Peggy, passed away Oct. 17, 2020, after a battle with several health issues.

Peggy was born in Waterville July 30, 1944, to the late Mina and Patrick Doucette. She was employed by Chinet Manufacturing for many years eventually retiring from Huhtamaki leaving many friends behind who she missed greatly.

Peggy loved to laugh, sing and dance. She was an avid supporter of harness racing and a lover of all animals. Peggy wanted everyone to know she enjoyed her life and had a good time.

Peggy was predeceased by ten brothers and sisters. She is survived by her brother, Ronald Doucette and wife Priscilla, her brother-in-law Gary Little; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service for Margaret at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at St. Francis Cemetery, 78 Grove Street, Waterville, Maine 04901.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to:

MSSPA

279 River Rd.

Windham, ME 04062

