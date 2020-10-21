NEW SHARON – Robert “Sam” W. Adams passed away Oct. 17, 2020 peacefully at home with his wife and family surrounding him. Sam was born on Jan. 5, 1943 in Gorham, the son of Norman and Mildred Adams.

Sam graduated from New Sharon High School in 1961 and married the love of his life, Jeanette G. Webster, on Nov. 4, 1961. Together, they moved to New Sharon in 1965 where they built their home as it stands today to raise their four children. One of their biggest accomplishments was building their new 30’ X 50’ barn. Sam was fond of saying, “Nettie and I built this together” to anyone who visited.

Sam began his working career at the age of five, picking green beans with his mother in Starks. Upon graduation from high school, Sam began working in construction. In 1965 he worked for GH Bass hand stitching, and in 1970 he started driving school bus for SAD #9 where he spent the next 25 years. Sam retired from SAD #9 as the Director of Buildings, Grounds, and Maintenance in 1995. Sam continued to drive “trip bus” taking kids to sporting events all over the state. Sam watched every game he took young athletes to. He was awarded a state championship medal with the girls basketball team for his unwavering support of the team.

Sam was always thinking of ways to best support his family and with his strong work ethic he started Sam Adams Lumber, a company he began with his sons in 2000. Sam, his sons, and grandson, Michael, sawed over 6 times more wood than needed for the million board foot club with Woodmiser. Sam’s saw mill continues to be a working mill for the family to this day.

Sam’s life was full of family and gratifying hobbies. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He became a member of the Biggest Bucks in Maine Club in 2016. Sam began to think of bear season at the beginning of July. One of Sam’s favorite meals was Bear Meat Stew made from bears shot in the Chain of Ponds wilderness. Sam developed a love of old tools while working at Allen’s Auction House on Saturday nights during much of his adult life. This turned into a lifelong hobby of identifying, collecting, and preserving antique tools for the sake of history.

Tractor Pulling was another avid interest in Sam’s life. Sam and Jeanette spent many happy hours at fairgrounds throughout Maine and New Brunswick planning strategy on how to pull the drag out the door! Sam, Jeanette and, mentor, Burliegh Crockett always went and found strawberry ice cream to end the day. Sam finally got the win at Skowhegan State Fair, which for him was equivalent to the Daytona 500. Additionally, he spent numerous years as the Maine State Pullers Point Champion for the 8,000 lb class.

In recent years Sam and Jeanette spent much of their summers enjoying time at Natanis Point Campground owned by their son, Bob, and daughter-in-law, Tasha. Sam enjoyed helping Bob run the campground, delivering wood, visiting campers in his Ranger with a smile and wave for everyone. He was a much loved member of the Natanis community.

Sam was very proud of his family and they meant the world to him. Even when his health was declining, Sam was so happy to have his family, friends, his dog Fred, and tractors around him. Sam spent countless hours scoring dives of his grandchildren at the pool. Every dive was a “cocker.” Countless chorus of “Hey Grampa! Watch me!” could be heard.

Sam is survived by his wife, Jeanette; his four children, Tony, Patsy, Judy, and Robert L.; his brother, Rodney; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother David.

A private graveside service will be held at the Village Cemetery in New Sharon. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

Guest Book