Drug overdose deaths surged through the first half of 2020, the Maine Attorney General’s Office reported on Wednesday, as the opioid crisis has deepened during the pandemic.
There were 258 deaths from January through June, an increase of 27 percent compared to the second half of 2019. If deaths continue at a similar rate in the second half of 2020, overdose deaths this year would break the record of 417 set in 2017. Deaths declined to 354 in 2018 before ticking up again to 380 in 2019.
“It is clear from the data that the increase in deaths from the opioid epidemic can be partially attributed to the increased isolation of living through the pandemic,” said Aaron Frey, Maine’s attorney general. “The data in this report confirms that the crisis has continued to intensify nationally. It is another reminder that our communities are stronger when we are connected with one another and pro-actively make efforts to help our neighbors.”
This story will be updated.
